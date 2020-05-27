Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.02. 143,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

