Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.45. 725,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,333.07. The firm has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

