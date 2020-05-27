Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 4,486,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,934. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

