Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Amgen worth $276,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $222.88. 1,612,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

