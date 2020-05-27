Amino Network (AMIO) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $226,493.31 and approximately $38,731.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.