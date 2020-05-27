AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

