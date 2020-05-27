Analysts Anticipate Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.02). Azul reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,245. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

