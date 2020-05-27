Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 8,193,073 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11,252.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,345,000 after buying an additional 5,179,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 2,348,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,380. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.