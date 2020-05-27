Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Morphic (MORF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF):

5/23/2020 – Morphic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2020 – Morphic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2020 – Morphic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

5/9/2020 – Morphic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

5/5/2020 – Morphic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – Morphic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

4/25/2020 – Morphic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

4/10/2020 – Morphic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

4/9/2020 – Morphic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 7,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,431. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $639.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

