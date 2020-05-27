Analyzing LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and Enova International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.57 -$30.75 million $0.02 309.00 Enova International $1.17 billion 0.37 $36.61 million $3.80 3.79

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LendingClub and Enova International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 5 1 0 2.17 Enova International 0 1 1 0 2.50

LendingClub currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 113.05%. Enova International has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.33%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than LendingClub.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Enova International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86% Enova International 0.53% 21.27% 5.69%

Summary

Enova International beats LendingClub on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers. It offers loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA and NetCredit in the United States; QuickQuid, Pounds to Pocket, and On Stride Financial names in the United Kingdom; and Simplic name in Brazil. The company also offers financing to small businesses under the names Headway Capital and The Business Backer in the United States. Enova International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

