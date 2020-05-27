Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $2,307,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,239,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,857 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,635. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

