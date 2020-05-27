Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $11.85 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Bithumb, IDEX and Bitinka. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.73 or 0.03786277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bithumb, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Bgogo, Hotbit, Upbit, BitMax, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Coinall, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, ABCC, Coinone and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

