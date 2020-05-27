ANON Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market capitalization of $46,316.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.02044040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.