Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0008 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.51 million and $497,524.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005506 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

