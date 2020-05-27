Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

