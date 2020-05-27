Arcadia Biosciences’ (RKDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Securities

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 338.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,035.38% and a negative return on equity of 180.70%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

