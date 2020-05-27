Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.50 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02045501 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00180846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, BitMart, Kucoin, CoinBene, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb, LBank, Bibox and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

