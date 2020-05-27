Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $43,686.23 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $43,686.23 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,135.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.02275246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02543005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00477068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00704211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00501191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

