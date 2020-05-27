Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.52 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.52 ($7.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.01) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.02 ($9.32).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

