Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.30 ($9.65) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.55% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.02 ($9.32).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, reaching €5.04 ($5.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.83. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.