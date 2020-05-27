Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €9.25 ($10.76) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.01) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.02 ($9.32).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.33).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.