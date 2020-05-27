Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.90 by Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.86) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.02 ($9.32).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.83. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

