Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAM remained flat at $GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.05. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Artemis Vct has a 52-week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.79 ($0.68).

About Artemis Vct

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

