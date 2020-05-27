Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.44 ($17.95).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

