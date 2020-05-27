Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 58,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 338,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,049,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.