Atonomi Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $61,591.34 and $29.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

