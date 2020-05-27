ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

ASGTF remained flat at $$29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

