Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 348 ($4.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 527.67 ($6.94).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.10. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

In other news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.