Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-$3.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-$0.92 EPS.

ADSK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.81. 2,183,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.87.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,639,556 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

