AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,290.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Nomura from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,212.00.

AZO stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,132.59. 5,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,073.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

