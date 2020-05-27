JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,265.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,212.35.

AZO stock traded up $29.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,152.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,073.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

