Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114,026 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 105,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 747,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,919,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

