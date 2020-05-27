Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.38. 48,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,384. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

