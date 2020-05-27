Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 320.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

