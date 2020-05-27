Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.38. 150,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

