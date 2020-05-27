Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,383 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $359,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. 434,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,352. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $121.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

