B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

DRRX opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 15.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 23.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

