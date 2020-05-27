Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 289,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,862. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.4154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.