Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.03. 1,926,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,049. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.73.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,501,000. Also, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.83.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

