Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 386,024 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 386,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Devon Energy worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

