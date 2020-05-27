Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

