Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.41 Million Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Pinterest worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,306,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,566 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

