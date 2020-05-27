Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 337,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,373. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

