Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,692 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Associated Banc worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,066,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after buying an additional 280,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 251,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $84,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $339,920. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

