Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

