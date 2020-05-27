Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Insider Andrew Harrison Purchases 6,819 Shares

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,003.60 ($21,279.15).

Andrew Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Andrew Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of Bapcor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.29 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,920.00 ($44,624.11).

BAP stock traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$5.18 ($3.67). 1,943,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. Bapcor Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of A$7.53 ($5.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.85.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

