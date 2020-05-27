Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BEE traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.68). The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.87. Baring Emerging Europe has a 52 week low of GBX 6.08 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.98 ($12.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 751.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Calum Thomson bought 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £9,940.80 ($13,076.56). Also, insider Vivien Gould bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,650 ($6,116.81). Insiders acquired 2,808 shares of company stock worth $1,925,580 in the last ninety days.

Baring Emerging Europe Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

