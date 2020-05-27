Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $56.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 196,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,297. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.