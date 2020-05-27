Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,680,446 shares of company stock worth $61,478,451. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

