Beaxy (BXY) Price Reaches $0.0082

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $4,501.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,568,351 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

